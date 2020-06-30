Jordan Alers Baseball

The Jordan Alers had there season opener cut short.

The Alers were set to take on the Searles Bullheads at the Mini-Met before mother nature stepped in.

According to the Alers, Jordan grabbed an early lead with a base hit by Jerry Peer and an RBI double by Tommy Bye to put the Alers up 1-0 after one.

The Bullheads tied the game at 1-1 in the second before taking a 4-1 lead in the third. 

In the bottom of the third, Jordan cut the lead to 4-2 and loaded the bases before weather forced the game to be canceled.

The Alers next play in Minnetonka on Saturday, July 11 followed by a game against the Jordan Millers on Sunday, July 12 at the Mini-Met.

Tags

Sports editor

Todd Abeln has been the Shakopee and Jordan sports editor for more than 10 years. He enjoys highlight big accomplishments and competitive games. Todd also enjoys golf, softball and watching his kids play baseball, soccer, hockey and basketball.

Events

Recommended for you