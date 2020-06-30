The Jordan Alers had there season opener cut short.
The Alers were set to take on the Searles Bullheads at the Mini-Met before mother nature stepped in.
According to the Alers, Jordan grabbed an early lead with a base hit by Jerry Peer and an RBI double by Tommy Bye to put the Alers up 1-0 after one.
The Bullheads tied the game at 1-1 in the second before taking a 4-1 lead in the third.
In the bottom of the third, Jordan cut the lead to 4-2 and loaded the bases before weather forced the game to be canceled.
The Alers next play in Minnetonka on Saturday, July 11 followed by a game against the Jordan Millers on Sunday, July 12 at the Mini-Met.