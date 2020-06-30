Sunday afternoon looked to be promising with the Jordan Alers coming off their best season ever in 2019.
But Mother Nature had something else in store. A heavy downpour and lightning in the third inning.
It was a beautiful weekend for baseball with the Jordan Brewers coming away with a win and a tie, and the Millers topping topped ranked Minnetonka on Sunday 8-4.
But Mother Nature spoiled the broth on the Alers following the Millers game. The Alers who came into the season with a high ranking in AA took on Searles at the Jordan Mini-Met.
Brad Busch took the mound and shut out the Bullheads in the first.
The Alers took the early lead with a base hit by Jerry Peer and an RBI double by Tommy Bye to put the Alers up 1-0 after one.
Busch gave up an unearned run in the top of the second on as the Bullheads tied the game at 1-1.
The lights came on in the third because of the dark wrath that would soon be happening over the Mini-Met. Tim
Brown came into throw in the top of the third and with skies getting even darker so did the Bullheads bats knocking in three runs to go ahead 4-1.
The Alers responded in the bottom of the third loading the bases and knocking in a run to make it 4-2. With bases still loaded, the skis opened up with lightning and heavy down pours to force the games cancellation.
The Alers next play in Minnetonka on Saturday, July 11 followed by a game against the Jordan Millers on Sunday, July 12 at the Mini-Met.