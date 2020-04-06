The cooperation agreement has worked so well in wrestling that Jordan and Belle Plaine are going to do it again.
This time Jordan and Belle Plaine will join forces in soccer, and in nordic skiing. Those combined teams will start next school year - soccer in the fall and nordic ski in the winter.
The soccer teams will go by the Jordan Hubmen (boys) and the Jordan Jaguars (girls) while the nordic ski team will be called the Scott West Panthers.
Jordan started its boys and girls soccer programs six years ago and its nordic ski program just this past winter.
"Although we have seen some soccer success on our own, we felt it was the right time to inject some life into our soccer programs, while also providing an opportunity to our neighbors to the south," Jordan activities director said."We will be able to place our soccer players at the appropriate levels. Last year, we had brand new seventh graders playing against JV teams, it was not a good experience. This co-op should help provide much needed depth."
As for the nordic ski team, it gives athletes another choice in the winter at both schools.
"Both Belle Plaine and Jordan have tremendous endurance athletes that do not have a sport to compete in during the winter season if you don't play basketball, wrestle, or dance," Perkl said. "We are very excited to provide this new and unique program to our communities next winter."
In soccer, the boys and girls teams will play in the Wright County Conference East Division.
All practices and games will be played at Jordan High School for the 2020 season with the chance of having games in Belle Plaine in the future if Belle Plaine adds soccer lines to its stadium.
Belle Plaine athletes will get bused to Jordan for practice while game transportation will determined based on when and the where the game is held - similar to the wrestling agreement.
In nordic skiing, the program will compete in the Twin Cities Nordic Ski Conference with practices being held at Nye Nature Center, Jordan's CERC, and Three Rivers Park Trails with the district providing transportation to practices and meets.
Belle Plaine and Jordan will split the nordic ski expenses 50/50 while Jordan will charge Belle Plaine a percentage based on the number of students that participate.