Jordan Elite

Jordan had four athletes, from left, Kendra Krueger, Kaleb Sharp, Elijah Hagen and Carter Runge, competing in the Hamline Elite Meet April 28.

 Twitter photo by @JordanTF717

The Hamline Elite Meet has featured the state's best athletes since 2010 regardless of the weather.

The 12th annual competition at Klass Field in St. Paul was held April 28 in the cold and the rain, but that didn't to slow down seniors Kendra Krueger, Kaleb Sharp and Carter Runge and junior Elijah Hagen, who were representing the Jordan track & field teams.

