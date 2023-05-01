The Hamline Elite Meet has featured the state's best athletes since 2010 regardless of the weather.
The 12th annual competition at Klass Field in St. Paul was held April 28 in the cold and the rain, but that didn't to slow down seniors Kendra Krueger, Kaleb Sharp and Carter Runge and junior Elijah Hagen, who were representing the Jordan track & field teams.
The meet features many of the top performers in the state from all three classes.
Sharp earned a pair of third-place finishes to lead Jordan. He broke his own school record in the 1,600 meters, finishing with a time of 4:17.98. Bryce Stachewicz of Lakeville North won (4:13.97).
In the 800, Sharp came from behind in the final 100 meters to finish third overall with a time of 1:56.42. Andrew Casey of Lakeville North claimed the top spot (1:54.57).
Sharp, who will run Division I track next year the University of Nebraska, is the defending Class AA state champion in the 800, winning last year with a school-record time of 1:55.37.
Meanwhile, Krueger also competed in two events at the elite meet for the Jordan girls. She broke her own school record in taking fourth place in the 1,600 with a time of 4:58.88 to become the first female athlete in school history to run that event in under five minutes.
The winning time was 4:50.93 by Sydney Drevlow of Hopkins.
In the 800, Krueger ended up seventh with a time of 2:16.96. Abby Downin of Edina was the winner (2:15.12).
Krueger, who will compete at the Division II level next year on the track at the University of Tampa, owns the school record in the 800 (2:13.92), taking second in that event at state last year. She was also fifth in the 1,600 at state last spring.
Runge and Hagen represented the Jordan boys in the field events at the elite meet. Runge finished eighth in the high jump with a height 6-2, which was one inch off his personal-best. Devin Jordan of Eden Prairie won the event (6-6).
Hagen finished 10th in the discus with a toss of 141-05 with the winning mark being 180-06 by Hayden Bills of Rosemount.
Hagen broke the school record in the discus that had stood for 37 years back on April 11 with a toss of 157-9. If he did that at the elite meet, he would have placed fourth.
The Wright County East Conference Championships are not far off for both Jordan teams. It's set for May 16 in Hutchinson.
The Section 2AA prelims will start May 31 with the finals set for June 1. The venue for both days is Worthington High School.
The Class AA state competition is scheduled for June 9-10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.