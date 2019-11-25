This winter, Jordan will join forces with Belle Plaine to form the Scott West Nordic Ski Team.
That team is open to any Jordan or Belle Plaine students in grades 6-12 that want to participate in Nordic skiing.
"We will offer an opportunity to learn the sport, get out on the skis and really give it a try," Jordan Activities Director Joe Perkl said.
If everything goes according to plan, this year's team will be a learning experience and expose students to the sport. If things go well, the hope is to make the Scott West Nordic ski team a Minnesota State High School League sport for the 2020-21 season.
"We don't really know our numbers yet but we hope with the opportunity this winter to learn the sport that our plan would be to go MSHSL next year," Perkl said.
Why bring Nordic skiing to Jordan?
"One thing we are always trying to do is provide as many different opportunities for our kids as we can," Perkl said. "We look at all three seasons and the one season where we are a little light on activities is winter. So we looked at what other winter options could be out there. You have to think space, facilities — what could we add in the winter that could be feasible so we looked at Nordic ski."
The idea for the Nordic ski team started last year when the school district offered a demo day and had a good showing of students interested in the sport.
With that interest, Jordan went to Belle Plaine to see if they were interested in joining and they were.
Belle Plaine and Jordan combine in wrestling so its a natural fit.
Lisa Jamison of Belle Plaine will coach the team for the six-week season from January to February. The team will practice on the Jordan schools campus for the first part of the season and then move to the Nye Nature Center for the latter part of the season.
Those interested in being part of the Scott West Nordic ski team, go to either the Jordan or Belle Plaine community education websites for more information and to register.
It costs $79 to register for the season. If you don't have skis or other equipment, there will be an option to rent equipment for the season.
"Unfortunately, its like any other activity that you have to pay a little bit to play," Perkl said. "Skis, boots, poles, bindings, and stuff like that. Beyond that we have the facilities and space."