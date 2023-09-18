The Jordan boys soccer team is showing it can be factor come playoff time.
The Hubmen, looking to reach double-digit wins for the first time in program history, have started the season 3-1-2 through its first six games, including a 3-0 home win over Tri-City United Sept. 9.
Ninth-grader Jhostin Lopez led the way with a pair of goals, while senior Malaki Malundo scored once. Junior Gunnar Pelowski and senior Logan Rietschel both chipped in one assist.
Junior Ian Major and senior Charlie Valle combined for the shutout in goal with each making three saves.
The Hubmen followed the win with a 1-1 home tie on the road Watertown-Mayer Sept. 12. Junior Brayden Davis scored Jordan's goal with Lopez getting the assist.
Valle made five saves in goal.
Jordan, a cooperative program with Belle Plaine since 2020, also had a 1-1 tie at home with Mound Westonka in Wright County East Conference play Sept. 5. Senior Caden Lehnen scored for the Hubmen with Pelowski getting the assist.
Major made four saves in goal.
"Sound team defense and improving ball movement meant we allowed the visitors only a few shots on goal," Jordan coach Tim Wareham said about the tie with Watertown-Mayer. "We also created a number of decent chances for ourselves."
Against Mound Westonka, Wareham said strong defensive play at by both teams made scoring tough.
"We played a strong game all over the field with special mention to the back line who put in a superb performance to limit the opponents to the one goal and just four total shots on target," Wareham said.
Through six games, Davis was leading the team with three goals scored, while Lopez and Malundo both have two goals. Pelowski had a team-best three assists, while Lopez and Rietschel each had two.
Jordan finished 8-9 overall last year, losing just five seniors from that team. The eight wins were also a program-best.
The Hubmen's previous best win total was a 3-13-1 mark in 2018.
Jordan will end the regular season Oct. 7 at Farmington in non-league play.
Section 2AA play starts Oct. 10 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are set for Oct. 12 with the title Oct. 17 at New Prague High School.