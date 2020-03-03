The first step to state is complete.
The Jordan Hubmen opened the Class 2A, Section 2 playoffs with a convincing win in the first round.
Jordan defeated Norwood-Young America 88-61 at home on Saturday in the north subsection quarterfinals.
With that win, Jordan advances to Thursday's subsection semifinals at New Prague High School where they will play Glencoe-Silver Lake. That game will tip off after the first semifinal game between No. 1 seed Minnesota Valley Lutheran and No. 4 seeded Belle Plaine.
The winners of those two semifinal games will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Taylor Center on the campus of Minnesota State University-Mankato.
The Class 2A, Section 2 championship game will be played Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m. in Mankato against the south subsection champion.
In the win against the Raiders, Jordan scored 56 first half points and cruised to the 27 point victory.
"We came out with a lot of energy right away from the opening tip," head coach Matt Urbanek said. "We were able to create the tempo we wanted, which allowed us to make plays in the open-court. Our guys did a great job sharing the ball tonight. That kind of basketball becomes contagious and is fun to watch. This was a nice team win with contributions from a lot of players."
Reagan Koch knocked five three-pointers to led the Hubmen with 22 points in the win. Ryan Samuelson added 20 points and Bryce Sievers scored 13 points in the win.