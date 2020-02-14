For the fourth straight year the Jordan Hubmen are the Minnesota River Conference boys basketball champions.
The Hubmen clinched the MRC championship on Thursday night with a 81-70 victory at Norwood-Young America High School against the Raiders.
Not only is it the fourth straight title for Jordan but it is also the last MRC title that they will win as Jordan is leaving the MRC after this year and moving to the Wright Country Conference starting in the fall of 2020.
The win against Norwood pushes Jordan's 2019-20 MRC record to 12-0 and is the Hubmen's 28th straight conference win. The last time Jordan lost a conference game was on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 when they lost 54-46 to Mayer Lutheran.
While winning those four straight conference titles, Jordan is 48-2 in conference games.
In the win against Norwood, Jordan were lead in scoring by Ryan Samuelson and Reagan Koch as each scored 19 points.
"I thought we played hard and came out with a lot of energy, but Norwood-Young America shot the ball very well and that kept them in the game," head coach Matt Urbanek said. "We were able to create an up-tempo game, which was to our advantage, and we made enough plays down the stretch to seal the game."
Jordan led 47-37 at halftime but Norwood came out of the locker hot from three-point distance and cut that lead to 55-54 with 12 minutes left in the game.
The Hubmen responded with a 13-5 run to push the lead to 68-59 and would go to win by 11 points.
Jordan has three games left in the regular season before the Class 2A, Section 2 playoffs start on Saturday, Feb. 29.