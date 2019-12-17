After dropping the opening game of the season, the Jordan boys basketball team has bounced back in a big way.
After losing to Maranatha Christian Academy to start the season, Jordan rebounded with big wins in its first two Minnesota River Conference games of the season.
The Hubmen defeated Sibley East 96-35 and Tri-City United 82-38 to start 2-0 in the MRC.
In the win against TCU last Friday night in Montgomery, Jordan knocked down 11 three-pointers.
Reagan Koch led the way from beyond the arc as he hit five, three-pointers and finished with team-high 17 points.
Symon Keiser made three, three-pointers to finish with 13 points. Ryan Samuelson scored 12 points in the win. In all, Jordan had 13 different players score in the victory.
As impressive as the offense was, head coach Matt Urbanek was more impressed with the defense that only allowed 21 first half points and 17 second half points.
"We came out with a lot of energy again tonight," he said. "Our defense was able to create some turnovers, which led to some early offensive opportunities. We had a lot of guys play well."
In the win against Sibley East, the defense once again led the way which allowed the Hubmen to get out and run on offense and put up points in a hurry.
"Our defensive pressure set the tone for us tonight," Urbanek said. "We were able to get out in transition and play fast, which is how we want to play. Everyone was able to contribute and everyone scored. It was nice to get contributions from a lot of players."
Jordan led by 35 points at halftime, 60-25. The defense was even better in the second half as they only let the Wolverines scored 10 points.
Samuelson led the way offensively for the Hubmen as he made five, three-pointers on his way to a game-high 21 points. Keiser finished with 12 points, Koch with 11 and Jarret McDermid with 10. Jojo Kloeppel, Jacob Olsen, and Bryce Sievers each scored nine points in the win.
Next
Jordan will play one more conference game before the Christmas break when host the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Giants are 1-1 in the MRC so far this season.
After some time off for Christman, the Hubmen return to action on Friday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Dec. 28 for the Worthington holiday tournament.
Besides Jordan and Worthington, the other teams in the tournament are Byron and Mankato West.