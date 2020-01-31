The Jordan boys basketball team remains undefeated in the Minnesota River Conference.
Jordan improved to 9-0 in the MRC with a convincing 78-37 win against Tri-City United on Thursday night.
That win came after the Hubmen had its 8-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday by St. Peter.
Jordan is currently 13-6 on the season.
In the win against, TCU 11 different Hubmen scored.
"We played hard all night, and that's the best compliment that I could give our team" head coach Matt Urbanek said. :We had contributions from a lot of players."
Ryan Samuelson led the offensive attack with 16 points. Reagan Koch added 14 points and Jarrett McDermid scored 10 points in the win.
The loss to St. Peter was a rematch of last season's Class 2A, Section 2 championship game won by St. Peter.
The game on Tuesday at Jordan High School played out similar to that championship game.
Jordan held a halftime lead but St. Peter came storming back in the second half and held on for the 69-66 win.
"This was a good high school basketball game between two good teams ," Urbanek said. "I thought we defended well and competed at a high level. Give St. Peter credit, they made some big plays down the stretch. We don't like to end up on the losing end, but this type of game makes us a better team."
Samuelson and Ashton Sivilay each finished with 13 points to lead the Hubmen.