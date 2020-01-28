Eight wins in a row.
That's the streak the Jordan boys basketball team is on after a big win against Sibley East.
Jordan defeated the Wolverines 94-44 last Friday night in Arlington for its eighth win in a row.
That win also keeps the Hubmen undefeated in the Minnesota River Conference with an 8-0 record. Their overall record for the season is 12-5.
"We moved the ball very well tonight, and we shot the ball very well," head coach Matt Urbanek said. "I thought our defensive energy and our commitment to guarding the ball was excellent. We had a lot of guys that made important contributions, and I thought our depth was a real factor in the game."
The commitment to guarding the ball and ball movement was evident early on as Jordan exploded for 51 first half points while holding Sibley East to just 19.
Ten different Jordan players scored in the win with four of those scoring 10 or more points.
Reagan Koch led the way with 18 points as he scored four three-pointers for Jordan. Symon Keiser added 17 points while Ashton Sivilay scored 16 and Jarrett McDermid added 11.
Defense
A strong defensive effort combined with balanced scoring gave the Jordan boys basketball its seventh win in a row.
The Hubmen defeated Holy Family Catholic 66-50 last Thursday night at Holy Family High School.
That win stretches Jordan's win streak to seven games and improves its overall season record to 11-5.
"Our defense was our strength tonight," Urbanek said. "I thought our guys played very gritty on that end of the floor. We didn't have as much rhythm and flow as usual on the offensive end tonight but we made shots when we needed to."
That defensive effort gave up just 17 first half points to the Fire which helped Jordan grab a 26-17 halftime lead.
The offensive got into a better rhythm in the second half and it showed as they scored 40 second half points.
Ten different Hubmen scored in the win with Reagan Koch leading the way with 18 points. Jarrett McDermid added 17 points.
MRC win
On Tuesday night, Jordan won its sixth game in a row when they topped Southwest Christian 49-50 at home.
The Minnesota River Conference win keeps the Hubmen undefeated and in first place in the conference with a 7-0 record. Belle Plaine is in second place at 6-1.
McDermid scored a team-high 20 points in the win for the Hubmen. Ryan Samuelson added 10.