Ever since winning the Class 2A, Section 2 north subsection title on Monday, March 9, the Jordan basketball team was preparing for the biggest game of the season.
All week, Jordan was practicing and getting ready to take on the No. 2 ranked Waseca Bluejays on Friday night in the Class 2A, Section 2 championship and for the right to play in the state tournament.
They never got that chance as the Minnesota State High School League cancelled all games on Friday morning because of the COVID-19 virus.
"I don't think people where surprised," head coach Matt Urbanek said. "This was happening in all other parts of society. The professional sports leagues have already cancelled, the NCAA tourney cancelled, there was other parts of society making major changes so I think we knew this was a good possibility. There was still disappointment but I don't think we were shocked."
When the MSHSL announced the decision to cancel all games, Urbanek was in his classroom teaching and his players where in their respetive classes.
Activities director Joe Perkl came to Urbanek's classroom to break the news to him. They than gathered the team together to break the the news to the team.
"We had some disappointed players but at the same time we all realized that the situation is bigger than our basketball team and bigger than sports in general," Urbanek said. "It was a difficult way to end the year but our approach is to look at all the positives and look at all the success and all the great memories. We ended the year on a really strong note and that's something our team can take with them forever."
The team gathered Friday after school for one last team function as they had pizza and talked about the season and the memories they had from a 21-7 season that included a conference championship, a subsection title and being one game from the state tournament.
"We were able to get together after school and spend some time together and I saw that sadness turn to joy as they were able to spend sometime together and really look at the big picture and understand what they accomplished this year," Urbanek said.
What did they do next?
The team went to a local park and played basketball.
"They just played, that was fun to see," Urbanek said.
Not getting the chance to play in the section championship game is a disappointment but Urbanek said he and the team isn't going to dwell on that fact.
"It would very selfish of us to focus this whole thing on our game," he said. "We've chosen not to do that. The goal is what can we do as our part to try to help other people and be positive and try to have the best possible attitude and outlook on this. Sometimes that's easier said than done."