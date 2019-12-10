Sometimes it takes time for teams to mesh early in the season.
That seemed to be the case for the No. 9 ranked Jordan boys basketball team as they lost its season opener 71-59 to Maranatha Christian Academy last Friday night at Jordan High School.
In a high-paced game, Jordan stayed with and even lead late in the first half but a poor start to the second half doomed the Hubmen.
"We played hard but we were never able to get much timing or rhythm," head coach Matt Urbanek said. "We struggled to make shots and Maranatha played very well. We'll use this game as an opportunity for us to improve."
Jordan led 29-27 with three minutes left in the first half but went into the locker room trailing 35-34.
The start of the second half got off to a terrible start for the Hubmen as Maranatha scored the first nine points to go up by 10 44-34 just three minutes into the second half.
That lead grew to 64-50 late in the game before Jordan cut the final lead to 11 and lost 71-59.
Reagan Koch led the Hubmen with 19 points as he knocked down four three-pointers in the loss. He was the only Hubmen in double digits scoring.
Jordan was strong at the free throw line as they hit 16 of 19 attempts.
Next
The Hubmen open Minnesota River Conference play tonight when they host Sibley East at 7:30 p.m.
After that they travel to Montgomery to take on Tri-City United on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
Next Tuesday will be a real challenge for the Hubmen as they host Class 3A's No. 6 ranked team in the Waconia Wildcats.