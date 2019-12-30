Even though the Jordan Hubmen lost both games at the Worthington Globe/Trojan Holiday Classic, it wasn't a lost weekend for the team.
Jordan opened the tournament with a tough loss to eventual champion Byron before losing in overtime in the final game of the tournament to Worthington.
Those two losses drops the Hubmen's record to 3-4 on the season.
After losing to Worthington 75-74 in overtime, head coach Matt Urbanek looked to the future.
"We were able to recapture our defensive identity in this game," he said. "I thought we played with a lot of effort and grit. We led for most of the game but we struggled to close out the game in the last minute, I felt like our guys played well enough to win so this is a disappointing outcome, but I think this tournament was invaluable for us. We will be a much better team in January after having some of our weaknesses exposed by solid teams. I think we learned a lot and improved a lot during the last two days."
Jordan led 62-59 late in regulation when Worthington's Brock Bruns knocked a three-pointer to tie the game at 62-62 with 1:11 left on the clock.
The Hubmen started overtime fast as Ryan Samuelson scored the first five points of overtime for a 67-62 lead. Jordan led 72-65 with just over a minute left in overtime.
With 40 seconds left, Jordan went up 74-69 after it knocked down two free throws.
Worthington scored the final six points of the game including the game winner from Terbuto Ochothow with eight seconds left. That was Worthington's first lead of the game.
Jordan had two good shots at the end of the game but neither shot fell giving Worthington the 75-74 win.
Reagan Koch led the Hubmen with 26 points in the loss while Samuelson added 25.
In the first game of the tournament, Jordan scored 46 first half points against Byron but struggled in the second half and lost 85-65.
Jordan trailed 16-6 early in the game before Samuelson caught fire and hit six three-pointers in the first half to carry the Hubmen to a 46-44 first half lead. Samuelson scored 28 points in the first half.
The second half got off to a bad start and didn't get much better as Byron scored the first nine points of the half and outscored Jordan 41-19 in the half to win by 20 points.
"Byron is a good team and they deserved to win this game," Urbanek said. "They went on a run to start the second half and we weren't able to recover. We got a bit sloppy with our defensive fundamentals guarding the ball, and we gave up too many layups. Those are areas we need to fix going forward in order to beat good teams."
100 points
Last week, the Jordan Independent reported that Jordan boys basketball had scored 100 points in a game twice in program history.
Former Jordan boys basketball coach and athletic director Ken Hanson reported to us that the Hubmen also scored 100 points on Jan 29, 1965 when Jordan defeated Le Sueur 103-82.
Hanson was the coach for that team.