Playing a tough schedule will benefit the Jordan boys basketball team down the stretch.
They might not see that big picture now as the Hubmen are 4-5 on the season but they have challenged themselves so far this season with an extremely difficult schedule.
Of the nine teams that they have played two of them are currently ranked in the top-10 in their class and multiple other teams have been ranked at sometime this season.
The latest tough test the Hubmen gave themselves was on Saturday as they played No. 10 ranked Stewertville in Rochester at the Breakdown Rochester Hoops Classic.
Jordan had a tough time stopping Stewartville's Will Tschetter in the 67-56 loss.
Tschetter scored 39 points for Stewartville on 17 of 23 shooting in the game. He also grabbed 12 rebounds.
Stewartville led 35-26 at halftime and 41-33 early in the second half when they went on a 10-5 run to push its lead to 51-38.
Jordan battled back and cut the lead to single digits before falling by nine.
"Stewartville is a good team, but we didn't shoot the ball very well tonight and we gave up too many easy points in transition," head coach Matt Urbanek said. "We played hard but we were never really able to get our own transition game going, which has become a big part of our identity."
Ryan Samuelson led the Hubmen with 21 points on 9 of 16 shooting. Bryce Sievers added 10 points.
Prior to that loss, Jordan earned 89-67 win against Glencoe-Silver Lake last Thursday at home.
"We were able to play fast again tonight, which has become a big part of our identity as a team," Urbanek said. "Our guys did a good job with quick outlet passes, running the floor, and sharing the ball. We had solid contributions from a high number of players, which has been another important piece of our identity."
That fast pace helped Jordan score the first seven points of the game and a an early 15-5 lead.
Glencoe battled back to cut the lead to 27-24 with five minutes left in the half before Jordan finished the half on a 24-2 run for a 51-26 halftime lead. Included in that run was a 17-0 run that pushed the lead from 27-24 to 44-24.
Twelve Hubmen scored in the win with Samuelson leading the way with 23. Reagan Koch added 18 and Jojo Kloeppel scored 12.