The Jordan boys basketball team did something on Thursday that has never been done in program history.
Jordan defeated Le Sueur-Henderson 100-55 at Jordan High School to score 100 points in a game for the very first time.
The Hubmen improved to 3-0 in the Minnesota River Conference with that impressive performance against the Giants.
With that win, Jordan is now 3-2 on season having lost both of its non-conference games. They latest non-conference loss came against Class 3A's No. 7 ranked Waconia Wildcats on Tuesday night.
In the win against Le Sueur-Henderson, Jordan's fast pace and strong defense was just to much for the Giants as the Hubmen beat them 100-55.
The Hubmen are racking up points at a obscene pace in MRC play. Through three games, Jordan is averaging 92.6 points per game. Scores are a little lower in the non-conference games but not much as Jordan is averaging 82.2 games for the season.
Jordan's defense has also been really good as they are allowing just 42.7 points scored by their MRC opponents.
That defense was in full force against Le Sueur-Henderson, especially in the second half.
The Giants got out and run with Jordan in the first half but couldn't quite stay close as the Hubmen scored 58 points in the first 18 minutes of the game and lead 58-41 at halftime.
Jordan's defense put the clamps on the Giants in the second half and only allowed 14 second half points as Jordan continued to score at a high pace and finished with 100 points.
"I thought the best thing we did tonight was to play with a high tempo," head coach Matt Urbanek said. "Our guys did a good job at pushing the ball up the floor in transition. We had contributions from a lot of players."
In fact, 12 different Hubmen scored in the win with senior Ryan Samuelson leading the way with 18 points. Thomas Dietel added 12 points, Jarret McDermid and Jojo Kloeppel each scored 11.
In the loss to Waconia, Samuelson scored 32 points but that wasn't enough as Jordan lost 81-74.
"This was a hard-fought battle between two good teams," Urbanek said. "We had some trouble stopping them in transition, but I was proud of how hard we battled back several times after we were facing a deficit. We will certainly grow and improve from a game like this."
Besides Samuelson's 32 points, Reagan Koch added 13 points for the Hubmen.
Tourney
Jordan will take some time off around Christman but return to the court for the Worthington Tournament on Friday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Dec. 28.
The Hubmen will face Byron on Friday night and than either Worthington or Mankato West on Saturday.
Byron started the season 0-3 but has since won three straight games to even its record at 3-3.