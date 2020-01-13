After a stretch where they lost three out of four games, the Jordan boys basketball team has bounced back to win three straight games.
That three game win streak improves Jordan's overall season record to 7-5 and its Minnesota River Conference record to 5-0.
The third win in that streak came on Saturday afternoon as the Hubmen defeated Providence Academy 65-39 at Providence Academy.
Not only did Jordan get the win but senior Ryan Samuelson became the all-time leading scorer in Jordan boys basketball history when he scored his 14th point of the game midway through the first half.
Samuelson finished the game with 17 points and currently has 1,651 career points. He passed T. J. Oakes for the top spot who finished his career with 1,646.
Behind Samuelson's fast start, Jordan jumped all over Providence Academy as Jordan scored 37 first half points and led by 19 at halftime.
"We brought a lot of energy right away from the jump ball," head coach Matt Urbanek said. "I thought our defensive execution was very good, as we were able to force early turnovers in the half court that led to some easy opportunities for us and helped us build an early lead. I also thought our players did a nice job sharing the ball and making plays for each other on the offensive end. This was a good all-around performance by our team."
Jojo Kloeppel added 11 points in the win for the Hubmen.
MRC wins
Jordan started that win streak by beating rival Belle Plaine in a battle for first place in the MRC and followed that up with a win against Norwood-Young America.
The win against Norwood-Young America last Friday night at home showed off Jordan's heart as they fell behind early before battling back to win 77-65.
Norwood scored the first eight points of the game and held a 21-12 lead on the Hubmen before Jordan found its game and led 33-32 at halftime.
Jordan battled back to tie the game at 27-27 but Norwood scored the next five points only to see the Hubmen finish the half on a 6-0 run for a 33-32 lead.
The Hubmen were able to build leads of 16 and 18 points in the second half before winning by 12 points.
"We dug ourselves a hole early and had to battle back," Urbanek said. "We weren't as sharp tonight as we need to be and Norwood-Young America shot the ball well. I give our guys credit for finding a way to win on a night when we didn't have our best game."
Last Tuesday, Jordan defeated Belle Plaine 79-68 to hand the Tigers their first conference loss and to move into first place all by themselves.
"I was proud of our effort level tonight.," Urbanek said. "We missed some open shots but we made up for it with offensive rebounding and hard-nosed defense. Once again we had important contributions from a lot of guys. Belle Plaine has some skilled players, and this was an important conference win for us."
The game started with a fast pace as both teams were getting up and down the court.
That pace helped Jordan score 47 points in the first half and take a 47-32 lead into halftime.
Jordan pushed the lead to 18 points in the second half before Belle Plaine came back to cut the score to 58-47 with 11 minutes left in the game.
The Hubmen held the score right around 10 points for the rest of the game and won by 79-68.
Samuelson led the Hubmen with 26 points while Kloeppel added 13 pts, Reagan Koch 11 points, and Bryce Sievers 10 points.