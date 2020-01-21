The Jordan Hubmen are playing some good basketball right now.
With two more wins in the past week, Jordan has won five games in a row and improved its overall season record to 9-5 while remaining undefeated in the Minnesota River Conference with a 6-0 record.
The Hubmen improved to 6-0 in the MRC last Thursday night when they defeated Mayer Lutheran 77-66 on the road.
“This was a hard-fought game,” head coach Matt Urbanek said. “Mayer Lutheran kept fighting back every time we went on a run and looked like we might pull away. It was fun — both teams kept making big shots and big plays. Our guys kept battling and made some plays on the defensive end and then sealed the game with solid free throw shooting. I was very pleased to see the grit and toughness we brought to the game tonight. This was an important conference win for us.”
That game was tied at 30-30 at halftime before Jordan was able to build a lead in the second half and ice it away with solid free throw shooting.
The free throw line was a big factor in the win for the Hubmen as they hit 23 of 28 free throws in the game while Mayer Lutheran only took 12 free throws all game long.
Reagan Koch had a big game as he went 12 for 12 from the free throw line and hit four three-pointers to finish with 28 points. Ryan Samuelson added 19 and Bryce Sievers contributed 10 points.
Prior to that MRC win, Jordan had a big non-conference win against New Ulm.
The Hubmen cruised to a 85-55 win at home against New Ulm last Tuesday.
It was a big second half for the Jordan that led them to the 30-point victory. Jordan led 41-34 at halftime before outscoring New Ulm 44-21 in the second half.
“I thought our defensive energy and execution was very good tonight, especially in the second half,” Urbanek said. “New Ulm has some talented players that can be hard to match up with. We were able to turn our defense into transition offense again, and that helped us put together a nice run in the second half and pull away. We had contributions from a lot of players again, and I think our depth was a big factor for us tonight.”
New Ulm jumped out to a 15-6 lead in the first six minutes of the game.
Koch again hit four, three-pointers to lead the Hubmen with 24 points. Samuelson scored 21 and Sievers 13 points in the win.
Next
Jordan was scheduled to play Cristo Rey Jesuit School on Saturday but that game was cancelled because of the the weather.
They will next return to the court on Thursday when they travel to Victoria to take on old MRC and future Wright Country foe Holy Family.
On Friday, they return to conference play with a game in Arlington against Sibley East.