The Jordan boys basketball team remains undefeated in the Minnesota River Conference.
Jordan improved to 10-0 in the MRC with convincing wins against Tri-City United and Le Sueur-Henderson.
On Monday night, the Hubmen defeated Le Sueur-Henderson 75-32 at Le Sueur-Henderson High School.
"Our team brought good energy tonight and maintained it through the entire game, which was nice to see," head coach Matt Urbanek said. "We had a well-balanced attack, and contributions from a lot of players."
Symon Keiser and Ryan Samuelson each scored 12 points in the win.
Last Thursday, Jordan defeated Tri-City United 78-37 at home. In the win against TCU, 11 different Hubmen scored.
"We played hard all night, and that's the best compliment that I could give our team," Urbanek said. "We had contributions from a lot of players."
Samuelson led the offensive attack with 16 points. Reagan Koch added 14 points and Jarrett McDermid scored 10 points in the win.
Those two wins were preceded by a loss to St. Peter in a rematch of last season's Class 2A, Section 2 championship game won by St. Peter.
The game on Tuesday at Jordan High School played out similar to that championship game. Jordan held a halftime lead but St. Peter came storming back in the second half and held on for the 69-66 win.
"This was a good high school basketball game between two good teams," Urbanek said. "I thought we defended well and competed at a high level. Give St. Peter credit, they made some big plays down the stretch. We don't like to end up on the losing end, but this type of game makes us a better team."
Samuelson and Ashton Sivilay each finished with 13 points to lead the Hubmen.
Jordan hosts Belle Plaine on Friday in a battle of the top-two teams in the MRC.
The Hubmen lead the MRC with a 10-0 record while Belle Plaine sits in second at 8-2.
After that game with the Tigers, Jordan has only four games left on its regular season schedule.