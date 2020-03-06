In the playoffs, its survive and advance.
That's what the Jordan Hubmen did on Thursday night as they survived Glencoe-Silver Lake in overtime in the Class 2A, Section 2 north subsection semifinals.
Jordan kept its season going with a 79-73 overtime victory against Glencoe at New Prague High School.
With that win, the Hubmen advance to Monday's north subsection championship game against top-seeded Minnesota Valley Lutheran at the Taylor Center in Mankato at 6 p.m.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran is 24-2 on the season and ranked No. 7 in Class 2A and advanced to the subsection championship game with a 77-45 victory against Belle Plaine on Thursday.
The winner of the subsection title game will advance the section championship game against either Waseca or Blue Earth Area on Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m. in Mankato
In Jordan's win against Glencoe, the Hubmen fell behind big in the first half but made a big second half rally to take a late lead only to see Glencoe come back and tie the game and send it into over.
"This was a great high school basketball game in a great environment," head coach Matt Urbanek said. "Glencoe played well right from the start. We didn't bring enough energy in the first half, especially on the defensive end. We came out of the locker room at halftime and we looked like a different team. We showed great spirit and competitive energy in the second half as we fought our way back and took a nice lead. I give Glencoe a lot of credit for answering our run and fighting back to send the game to overtime, where we had to respond again and fight back from another deficit. The ability of our players to handle adversity and stick together was impressive tonight and it was a huge key to our success."
The Hubmen trailed 38-26 at halftime but quickly erased that lead in the first six minutes of the second half where they outscored the Panthers 17-4 to take a 43-42 lead.
Jordan pushed that lead to 57-52 with under two minutes left but Glencoe outscored the Hubmen 9-4 down the stretch to send the game into overtime tied at 61-61.
The overtime was a higher scoring affair as Jordan scored 18 points in the overtime and won 79-73.
Reagan Koch led the Hubmen with 29 points. Ryan Samuelson added 21 and Symon Keiser finished with 12.