The Jordan boys basketball team took a big step towards the Minnesota River Conference title on Friday.
Jordan defeated Belle Plaine 73-63 at home on Friday to improve to 11-0 and open up a three-game lead in the conference standings over Belle Plaine.
With four MRC games left on the schedule, Jordan can clinch at least a tie for the conference championship with one more MRC win.
In the win against Belle Plaine, senior Ryan Samuelson scored 28 points and Reagan Koch added 16.
Jordan built a big lead in the first half and led 40-24 at halftime and withheld a strong comeback from the Tigers to win by 10 points.
"This was a big conference win for us," head coach Matt Urbanek said. "We came out with a lot of energy and played well on both ends of the floor to start the game. We lost some momentum to start the second half and Belle Plaine made a nice run, but I really like how we responded. Our guys made important plays at big moments down the stretch to seal the game."