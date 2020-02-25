The Jordan boys basketball team will leave 60 years of playing in the Minnesota River Conference on a high note.
In its final season in the MRC, the Hubmen are leaving with a conference championship and a win in their final MRC game. That MRC title is Jordan's fourth title in a row. In the last four years, Jordan's conference record is 49-3.
Jordan wrapped up its conference schedule with a 73-60 win against Southwest Christian last Friday in Chaska.
That puts Jordan's 2019-20 MRC record at 13-1 and the conference championship.
That one loss came last week against Mayer Lutheran and snapped a long conference winning streak for the Hubmen.
Jordan lost 78-70 at home to the Crusaders last Tuesday night to snap a 28-game winning streak the Hubmen had in conference games. The last time Jordan lost a conference game was on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 when they lost 54-46 to Mayer Lutheran.
"This was a hard-fought game by both sides," head coach Matt Urbanek said. "We played hard but we struggled to score for about the last six minutes of the first half, which allowed Mayer Lutheran to close out the half on a run. That stretch at the end of the first half probably ended up being the difference in the game."
Jordan led 22-19 midway through the first half and 24-23 with six minutes left in the first half when they went cold and allowed the Crusaders to finish the half on a 13-3 run to go up 36-27 at halftime.
Jordan cut the lead to five a couple times in the second half but every time they did Mayer had answer and would push its lead back up.
The Hubmen cut it to 55-50 only to see Mayer go on a 15-8 run to push the lead to 70-58 with five minutes left.
Jordan scored the next six points to cut it to 70-64 with three minutes left but couldn't get any closer.
Senior Ryan Samuelson led the Hubmen with 23 points. Symon Keiser and Reagan Koch both scored 13 points.
Mayer's Teigan Martin scored a game-high 36 points for the Crusaders.
"The best part of the evening was recognizing our seniors on Senior Night," Urbanek said. "Thomas Dietel, Jack Barnett, Ryan Samuelson, Bryce Sievers, Symon Keiser, Jarrett McDermid, and Luke Houdek have given so much to the Hubmen basketball program and we love those guys."
Playoffs
Jordan will start the Class 2A, Section 2 playoffs on Saturday night with a home game against a opponent to be determined.
The section seeds will be announced Wednesday after this edition of the Jordan Independent goes to press.
If Jordan wins on Saturday, they would play in the subsection semifinals on Thursday, March at New Prague High School.
The subsection final is scheduled for Monday, March 9 with the section championship on Friday, March 13. Both those games will be played at the Taylor Center on the campus of Minnesota State University-Mankato.