A strong defensive effort combined with balanced scoring gave the Jordan boys basketball its seventh win in a row.
The Hubmen defeated Holy Family Catholic 66-50 on Thursday night at Holy Family High School.
That win stretches Jordan's win streak to seven games and improves its overall season record to 11-5.
"Our defense was our strength tonight," head coach Matt Urbanek said. "I thought our guys played very gritty on that end of the floor. We didn't have as much rhythm and flow as usual on the offensive end tonight but we made shots when we needed to."
That defensive effort gave up just 17 first half points to the Fire which helped Jordan grab a 26-17 halftime lead.
The offensive got into a better rhythm in the second half and it showed as they scored 40 second half points.
Ten different Hubmen scored in the win with Reagan Koch leading the way with 18 points. Jarrett McDermid added 17 points.
MRC win
On Tuesday night, Jordan won its sixth game in a row when they topped Southwest Christian 49-50 at home.
The Minnesota River Conference win keeps the Hubmen undefeated and in first place in the conference with a 7-0 record. Belle Plaine is in second place at 6-1.
McDermid scored a team-high 20 points in the win for the Hubmen. Ryan Samuelson added 10.
The Hubmen are back in action tonight with a MRC road game at Sibley East at 7:15 p.m.