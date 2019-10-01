The Jordan boys cross country team had its best finish of the season in its latest meet.
The Hubmen finished in second place at the Buffalo Invite last Thursday at Buffalo Heights Golf Course. They placed all seven runners in the top 45 and the five top runners all finished in the top 30 to finish in second.
Jordan earned 81 points to finish in second behind only the host school Buffalo, who finished with 23 points. Jordan edged Cambridge-Isanti by eight points for second place.
Senior Symon Keiser was the lead runner for Jordan as he finished in 16 minutes, 53.2 seconds to finish in second place overall. Buffalo's Nick Oak was first with a time of 16:20.5.
Jordan's next three runners all finished in the top-20 with freshman Kaleb Sharp finishing in 17:59.5 which put him in 12th place. Next for Jordan was Isaac Young and Isaac Dold finishing in 18th and 19th place with times of 18:15 and 18:16.5, respectively.
Sam Cromie crossed the finish line in 30th place with a time of 19:01.9. He was followed by Max Ceplecha in 37th (19:41) and Alan Zarate in 42nd place (20:12.5).
As for the Jordan girls cross country team they finished in fifth place with 98 points. Minnetonka won the meet with 19 points as they swept the top four spots in the individual standings.
After that the race for second was close. Monticello was second with 82 points. The third to fifth place teams all finished within 16 points of second place. Becker was third at 90 points followed by Buffalo in fourth with 96 and Jordan in fifth.
Jordan's top-two runners earned top-10 finishes while the other four runners all had strong runs and finished in the top-45.
Basia Babcock and Kendra Krueger finished in eighth and ninth place, respectively. Babcock finished in 19:48.8 while Krueger crossed the line in 20:05.8.
They were followed by Sophie Kieser in 19th (21:06), Lily Hyer in 23rd (21L26), Abby Vizenor in 41st (23:02.4) and MacKenzie Williams in 45th (24:23.5).