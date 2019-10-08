The boys soccer season at Jordan came to an end on Monday night.
The Hubmen ended its season with a 4-0 loss to the Fairmont Cardinals in the first round of the Class A, Section 2 playoffs at Jeff Kot Soccer Complex in Fairmont.
Jordan entered that game as the No. 15 seed in the playoffs while Fairmont was the No. 10 seed.
Fairmont will now advance to the second round where they will play the No. 7 seeded Marshall Tigers on Thursday.
The top seeds in that section are No. 1 Bloomington Kennedy, No. 2 Mankato West, No. 3 Faribault and No. 4 Waseca.
In the Hubmen's loss to Fairmont, the Cardinals went up 1-0 just four minutes into the game when they headed home a corner kick for a goal.
Jordan's defense tightened up for the rest of the half and the Hubmen went into halftime trailing 1-0 despite getting out shot 7-0 in the first half.
The second half started like the first half as Fairmont struck early to go up 2-0 just three minutes into the second half.
Fairmont added two more goals in the final eight minutes of the game to put the final score at 4-0.
Jordan goalie Joe Hulet made 11 saves in the loss.
The Hubmen wrapped up the regular season with a 4-1 loss to PACT Charter school on Saturday.
Any Hou scored the only goal of the game for the Hubmen while Hulet made 15 saves in the loss.
The season ends for the Hubmen with a 0-15 record.
Despite that record there was some positives for the Hubmen.
Hulet finished second in the state in saves with 251 while Hou led the team in scoring with three goals. Seven different Hubmen scored this season.