The Jordan boys soccer team is looking for its first win of the season but they aren't giving up.
Jordan battled hard in its last three games despite dropping all three of them.
"Lot of injuries but the team has been playing until the final whistle," head coach Jesus Camacho Ruiz said. "It's not easy but still getting the guys to play as a team. Hope for the best to come at the end of the season."
The latest loss came on Monday night as they lost 7-1 to Mound Westonka on the road. Will Major scored for the Hubmen.
Prior to that loss, Jordan scored three goals in a 7-3 loss to Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Saturday at Ames Field.
Those three goals matched the teams goals scored in it its previous eight games.
Noah Janke, Andy Hou, and Parker Rogers scored the Hubmen in the loss. Jordan goalie Joe Hulet made 23 saves in the loss.
Jordan also lost 7-0 to Southwest Christian last Thursday.
Next
The Hubmen will continue to battle this season and the next time they play will be Thursday as they host Brooklyn Center.
On Saturday, they travel to Minneapolis to take on Minnehaha Academy.
They wrap up the regular season the following week with a game on Monday against PACT Charter school and on Thursday against Big Lake.