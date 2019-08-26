The Jordan Brewers will play in the last weekend of the state tournament.
They advanced to the final weekend of the Minnesota Baseball Association's Class C state tournament with a convincing 10-4 win against Bird Island on Saturday night in Delano.
With that win, Jordan advances to the third round of the tournament and will play Fergus Falls at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Delano. The winner of that game advances to the quarterfinals on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in Maple Lake.
The semifinals will be played Saturday night with the championship game scheduled for Monday at noon in Delano.
In the win against Bird Island, the bats started slow for both teams but picked up in the middle innings.
After three hitless innings, Bird Island went up 1-0 in the top of the fourth when Tyler Hebrink scored on a two-out hit by Jake Peppel off of Jordan starting pitcher Nate Beckman.
The Brewers answered right back in the bottom half of the inning to the tie the game at 1-1 when Adam Kalal scored on a passed ball. Kalal singled and moved to third base on Steven Beckman's single.
Jordan slowed pulled away from the Bullfrogs as they scored five runs in the next two innings to go up 6-2.
In the fifth inning, Kyle Hvidsten gave the Brewers a 2-1 lead when he scored from third on an error on the Bird Island catcher. Kalal made it 3-1 with an RBI single that plated Alex Beckman.
In the sixth inning, Jordan loaded the bases with nobody out and scored three runs on a single by Hvidsten and a Bird Island error.
The Bulldogs cut it the lead to 6-3 in the eighth inning only to see Jordan plate four more runs in the bottom of the inning to push the lead to 10-3.
Bird Island added a run in the ninth but it wasn't enough as the Brewers would go on to win 10-4.
Kalal finished the game going 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Scott Hollingsworth also finished with two RBIs for the Brewers.
Steven Beckman and Hvidsten both finished with three hits in the win.
Nate Beckman earned the win on the mound by pitching seven innings and giving up just six hits and two runs while striking out six.