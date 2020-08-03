The Jordan Brewers took its first step to defending its state championship.
The road to the 2020 Minnesota Baseball Association Class C state tournament started on Sunday with the Region 6C playoffs and the Brewers opened with an impressive victory.
Jordan, the No. 1 seed out of the River Valley League, defeated Lake Crystal 13-0 on Sunday night at the Mini-Met.
With that win, the Brewers advance to the winner's bracket second round and will play St. Clair on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Mini-Met. St. Clair defeated Jordan 4-2 earlier this season.
Win or lose, Jordan will play another playoff game on Sunday. If Jordan doesn't lose twice this weekend, they will continue in the region playoffs the Aug. 14 weekend in Blue Earth.
In the opening round playoff win against Lake Crystal, Jordan jumped all over the Lakers with seven runs in the first inning on its way to the 13-0 win.
In that big first inning, scored all seven runs with two outs and sent 11 batters to the plate.
The first run of the game came on a bases loaded walk to Jake Lucas with two outs. Greg Quist followed with a two RBI single to make it 3-0. Alex Beckman extended the lead to 5-0 with bases loaded single and Joe Lucas finished off the big inning with a double to push the score to 7-0.
That's all starting pitcher Jacob Allen needed as he dominated the Lakers for seven innings giving up zero runs on just three hits while striking out seven.
Prior to the playoffs started, Jordan clinched first place in the River Valley League with a convincing 10-3 win over second place St. Peter last Tuesday night at the Mini-Met.
That win put Jordan's final RVL record at 11-1 on the season. St. Peter finished second at 9-3.
Jordan fell behind 1-0 after the top of first inning to the Saints but answered with five runs in the bottom of the first.
Joe Lucas started the rally by getting hit by a pitch and coming around to score to tie the game.
After Lucas scored, the Brewers loaded the bases for Greg Quist, who deposited a ball over the fence for a grand slam and a 5-1 Brewers' lead.
Hollingsworth gave the Brewers an 8-2 lead in the second inning with a three-run home run.
Quist earned the win on the mound by giving up three runs in six innings of work.