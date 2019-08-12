Before this past weekend, the Jordan Brewers knew they were going to play in the state tournament.
What they didn't know was if they would be the top seed from Region 6C or the second seed. They also didn't know when, where or who they will play.
After defeating Waterville 4-3 on Sunday to capture the Region 6C championship most of those questions can be answered.
The Brewers are the No. 1 seed from the region and will receive a first round bye like all No. 1 seeds. Jordan gets the first weekend of the tournament off and won't play again until Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. in Delano against the winner of the Bird Island vs. Dumont game that will be played this Saturday at 11 a.m. in Maple Lake.
Waterville is the No. 2 seed from the region and will open against a familiar team to Jordan in the St. Benedict Saints on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in Delano.
Morristown defeated Henderson, Belle Plaine and Eagle Lake this past weekend to earn the third and final state bid from the region. They will play Isanti in the first round of the state tournament.
Joining the Jordan Brewers for the state tournament are draftees - Garrett Anderson (Blue Earth), Glenn Parker (Henderson) and Tommy Gupton (Le Sueur).
Champs
Jordan clinched the Region 6C title with a 4-3 win against Waterville on Sunday at the Mini-Met. That game was supposed to be played on Saturday but rain forced it to be played on Sunday.
Waterville jumped out quickly on the Brewers as they plated three first inning runs off of Brewers pitcher Nate Beckman for an early 3-0 lead.
Jordan didn't panic and slowly plugged away at the lead until they went ahead in the sixth inning and made that lead hold up.
They cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the third inning when Joe Lucas and Scott Hollingsworth hit back-to-back two out singles to score Adam Kalal and Steven Beckman.
Jordan tied it in the fifth inning when Scott Hollingsworth tripled and pinch runner J.T. McDermid scored on Nate Beckman's grounder to shortstop.
The Brewers went up 4-3 in the sixth inning when Kyle Hvidsten drilled a home run over the Mini-Met fence.
Waterville had a the tying run thrown out at home in the seventh inning and had the tying run at second base in the ninth inning but couldn't bring him in to score to lose 4-3.
Nate Beckman earned the win by giving up three runs on six hits and striking out six in seven innings of work. Joe Lucas earned the save with two scoreless innings.