The Jordan Brewers caught a small taste of what professional baseball looks like this past week.
The Brewers faced off against Gaylord last Thursday night and had to face Toronto Blue Jays minor league pitcher Brody Rodning.
Normally, current professional players aren't allowed to play amateur baseball in Minnesota but because Major League Baseball canceled all minor league seasons this summer, the Minnesota Baseball Association made an exemption this season if the pro players filled out the proper paperwork and got permission from their Major League Baseball club.
Rodning did that the the MBA signed off on letting him play for the Gaylord Islanders this season.
Mike Nagel, the secretary-treasurer of the Minnesota Baseball Association board, told the StarTribune's Patrick Reusse, "The virus canceling minor league ball made this a unique summer. Because of that, the option was there to play with the proper paperwork. Brody is our one player with a minor league contract who gave us that paperwork.’’
Rodning didn't start on the mound for the Islanders, instead it was his brother McCoy that started.
Brody came into the game in the fifth inning with the game tied at 1-1 after the Brewers scored in the fourth inning on Kyle Hvidsten's ground out that scored Scott Hollingsworth.
Brody Rodning scored Gaylord's first run of the game in the first inning when he stole home.
Brody came on in the fifth inning and kept the Brewers off the board, giving up just two hits and striking out nine.
Gaylord broke the 1-1 tie with a run in the sixth and another in the eight inning to win 3-1.
Jordan pitchers Nate Beckman and Joe Lucas matched the Rodning brothers pitch-to-pitch as they combined to give up just three hits while striking out 11 in the game.
That loss was the Brewers first River Valley League loss of the season. They currently sit in second place in the RVL with a 5-1 record behind only St. Peter's 6-1 record.
Jordan followed that up by splitting a pair of games on a northern Minnesota road trip over the weekend. They defeated Hinckley 4-1 on Friday night before losing 12-2 to Isanti on Sunday.
In the win against Hinckley, Jordan went up 1-0 in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Jack Barrett that scored Devyn Ulibarri, who led the inning off with a double.
The score remained 1-0 until the ninth inning when Jordan scored three times for a 4-0 lead. Marshall Mazanec, Hollingsworth and Alex Beckman drove in the three runs in that inning.
Jacob Allen pitched all nine innings for the Brewers to earn the win. He gave up just five hits while striking out nine.
Against Isanti, the Redbirds scored four first inning runs and cruised to the 12-2 win.
Jordan cut the lead to 4-2 in the third but Isanti scored eight runs in the final four innings to end the game in the seventh inning.
Staying busy
Jordan will get plenty of action in the coming days as they will play six games in eight days this week. All six games will be RVL games.
They start that busy stretch tonight against Arlington at the Mini-Met. They follow that up at St. Peter on Wednesday, home against Gaylord on Thursday, at Le Sueur on Friday night, at Belle Plaine on Sunday and finish it up at home on Tuesday against St. Peter.