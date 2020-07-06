The Jordan Brewers opened up River Valley League play with two impressive wins.
Jordan and the Henderson Tigers played a doubleheader on Sunday at the Mini-Met to open RVL play and the Brewers dominated both games.
They opened the doubleheader with a 12-1 win and finished it off with a 17-0 win.
Brewers Jacob Allen finished the two games off in style as he threw a five-inning no-hitter in the 17-0 win. Allen faced 16 batters in the five innings with the only base runner reaching base on an error.
The offense was almost as impressive as Allen's performance as they pounded out 16 hits in just four innings to plate 17 runs. They were helped by four Henderson errors.
The hits started early and didn't stop a they scored three runs in the first inning. They added a run in the second inning and three more in the third for a 7-0 lead.
In the fourth inning, the bats exploded and Jordan scored 10 times to push the lead to 17-0. All 10 runs were scored with two outs in the inning.
Jordan scored those 10 runs on nine hits, and four walks.
Jake Lucas led the offensive attack for the Brewers by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs in the win. Marshall Mazanec, J.T. McDermid, Jack Barnett, and Joe Lucas each had two RBIs.
The first game of the doubleheader also only went five innings as the Brewers won 12-1.
Pitcher Nate Beckman gave up just two hits in five innings while striking out six batters.
Jordan went up 3-0 in the second inning and followed that up with nine runs in the third inning.
Scott Hollingsworth capped off that big third inning with a two-run home run for the Brewers. Hollingsworth finished the game with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Kyle Hvidsten, Alex Beckman, and Joe Lucas also had two RBIs in the win.
Loss
Prior to the two big wins in the doubleheader, Jordan suffered a big loss to Loretto last Tuesday night.
Jordan lost 11-1 for its first loss of the season.
Loretto scored five runs in the third and fourth innings to go up 10-0.
Jordan only had three hits in the loss and scored its only run in the seventh inning on a bases loaded walk.