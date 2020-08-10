The defending state champs will get a chance to repeat.
The Jordan Brewers, the 2019 Class C state champions, qualified for the 2020 Class C state tournament with a convincing 19-9 win against Belle Plaine on Sunday night.
With the win against Belle Plaine, Jordan advances to the Region 6C championship game against Gaylord on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Blue Earth. The winner of that game will get the No. 1 seed out of Region 6C and the first round bye at the state tournament. The loser is the No. 2 seed. Region 6C will send three teams to state.
“I think from the experience in the past, the game Saturday is important to us with a few older guys on this team needing the time off to prepare for the tournament,” manager and player Scott Hollingsworth said. “We have a couple guys banged up right now and the rest we can give them better in the long run we will be. So we put a lot of importance into this game.”
The 2020 Class C state tournament will take place in Springfield and Milroy.
Jordan trailed Belle Plaine 5-3 after the top of the sixth inning but exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth and seven more in the eighth inning to end the game by the 10-run mercy rule.
The sixth inning rally started with Devyn Ulibarri getting hit by a pitch with one.
Three straight singles and a bases on balls tied the game at 5-5. Nate Beckman, Greg Quist and Ulibarri would each double later in the inning to push the Brewers lead to 11-5.
Belle Plaine would score two runs in the seventh and eighth innings to cut the Brewers lead to 12-9.
Jordan ended the game with seven runs in the eighth inning. All seven runs were scored with two outs on just two hits.
Belle Plaine walked five batters and hit another in the inning. Three of the seven runs were scored on wild pitches.
Prior to beating Belle Plaine, the Brewers defeated St. Clair 5-3 in the second round of the region playoffs on Saturday night at the Mini-Met.
Jordan trailed 3-2 in the seventh inning but tied it with a run in the bottom of the seventh and went ahead with two runs in the eighth inning.
Scott Hollingsworth tied the game in the seventh inning with a bases loaded sac fly that scored Alex Beckman.
In the eighth inning, Jordan went up 5-3 with two unearned runs when St. Clair’s shortstop made a two-out error that scored JT McDermid and Micheal Vohnoutka.
Joe Lucas came on to pitch a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn the save for the Brewers. Nate Beckman started and pitched eight innings to earn the victory.
Kyle Hvidsten gave Jordan an early 2-0 lead when he doubled and scored in the first inning and homered in the third inning.
St. Clair went up 3-2 with three runs in the fifth inning.
“We battled through those games,” Hollingsworth said. “We were down in both games but we have been a team that is battle tested and we really never feel out of games. I will give credit to both St. Clair and Belle Plaine for coming out and being aggressive and getting leads. It is a pleasure to be back in the state tournament again, hoping to make a run at back-to-back titles.”