The Jordan Brewers are headed to Target Field this summer.
The defending Class C state champions will face off against Hutchinson at Target Field on Saturday, May 30 for the 2020 Town Ball Classic.
The Brewers will take on the team they beat for the 2019 state title at C 9:30 a.m. At 12:30 p.m., the Moorhead Brewers will take on the Blaine Fusion in the Class B game.
Tickets are $10 and will get you into all both games at Target Field.
Event details:
- Gate 29 will open one hour prior to the start of the first game
- There is no reserved seating at Target Field for the Town Ball Classic
- Concessions will be available
- Tickets are available for all ages
- Limited ADA seating is available
For questions about the Town Ball Classic, please contact Sadie Baker at SadieBaker@twinsbaseball.com
Rainout Policy: We will do our best to reschedule the event for a later date. Tickets are nonrefundable.
All net proceeds from this event will benefit the Twins Community Fund. The Twins Community Fund is dedicated to getting more kids in the game by providing resources and programs to communities throughout Twins Territory.