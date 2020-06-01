While baseball is on hold in the state of Minnesota, games are being played in surrounding states and the Jordan Brewers are going to take advantage of that.
The Brewers will travel to Bancroft, Iowa on Saturday, June 27 to play a doubleheader against an amateur baseball team called Those Guys. The first game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.
Those Guys are planning a YouTube stream of all their games this season.
Those Guys is a brand new amateur baseball team from Bancroft, Iowa with there home games to be played at Bancroft Memorial Park.
Earlier in May, the Minnesota Baseball Association suspended all games in the state and are currently waiting for the State of Minnesota to give the go-ahead to play games.
At its last board meeting on May 23, the MBA gave permission to all teams to play games in neighboring states starting on May 24. Rosters must stay intact and teams must email MBA with the team and location of game before they play.
Some amateur teams have already taken advantage of the opportunity to play games in neighboring states with the Moorhead Brewers playing games in Jack Williams Stadium in Fargo, N.D. against the Ada A's, Blaine Fusion and Champlin LoGators.