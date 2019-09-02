The Jordan Brewers are the 2019 Class C State Baseball Champions.
Jordan won the title on Monday afternoon in Delano when they defeated Hutchinson 4-2.
This is Jordan's fourth state title (1986, 1994, 2004) and its first since reclassifying to Class C.
Blue Earth draftee Garrett Anderson pitched all nine innings for the Brewers in the championship game.
He gave up one run in the top of the first but settled down and dominated the Hutchinson batters the rest of the game.
Jordan tied it up in the third inning on an RBI single by Nate Beckman that plated in Joe Lucas.
In the fifth inning, Jordan plated three runs to go up 4-1.
The rally started with a leadoff bloop single to right by the Brewers 15-year-old catcher Kyle Hvidsten off of Hutchinson's 51-year old starting pitcher Kyle Messner.
Dylan Ulibarri followed with a single to put runners on first and second. Alex Beckman attempted to sac bunt the runners over but was safe at first when the Hutchinson catcher dove for the bunt and kept it in fair territory to load the bases.
Adam Kalal singled to scored Hvidsten and Steven Beckman walked to score Ulibarri and make the score 3-1. Lucas grounded into a fielder's choice to push the score to 4-1.
Hutchinson added a run in the eighth and got a one-out single in the ninth but Anderson shut the door to give Jordan the state title.