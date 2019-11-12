A week after competing at the Class 2A state cross country championships, Jordan traveled to Sioux Falls, South Dakota to compete in the Nike Cross Nationals Heartland Regionals.
The Nike Cross Nationals Heartland Regionals brings the best cross country teams and individuals from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin to compete for a chance to advance to the Nike Cross Natinoals on Dec. 7 in Portland, Oregon.
Both the Jordan boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Open Invitational meet at Yankton Trail Park on Sunday. There was 84 boys teams and 1,400 individuals competing in the boys open invitational and 74 girls teams and over 840 individual girls running in the girls race.
For the Jaguars, the sent three runners to the regional meet and were led by freshman Basia Babcock who finished in 71st place with a time of 19 minutes, 50.9 seconds.
She was followed by seventh-grader Sophie Keiser, who finished in 20:41.1 to earn a 186th place finish. Next for the Jaguars was Mackenzie Williams with a time of 25:29.
East Ridge sophomore Halle Mestery was the first to cross the finish line with a time of 18:13.1. East Ridge also won the team title. The top five teams were all from Minnesota.
As for the Jordan boys cross country team, they were led by senior Symon Keiser, who finished in 237th place with a time of 17 minutes, 25.40 seconds.
He was followed by fellow senior Max Ceplecha who finished in 22:35.7. Next for Jordan was Isaac Young with a time of 22:34.9, Isaac Dold (22:44.9), Sam Cromie (23:27.3), Aiden Langeheim (23:27.5), Brayden Brinkman 24:34.7), Jake Warden (24:36.1), and Trea Schettl (27:38.8).
As a team, the Hubmen finished in 80th place. Farmington won the team title.
Chanhassen's Nick Schleller won the boys championship individual title.