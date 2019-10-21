In its final appearance in the Minnesota River Conference, the Jordan cross country teams swept the top spots at the MRC Championships.
Both the boys and girls cross country teams finished in first place at the MRC Championships at Montgomery Golf Course last Tuesday.
For the Jaguars cross country team it was their first conference crown while the Hubmen captured their six title in the last seven years.
"It felt great to leave the MRC as champions on both sides," head coach Ben Nylander said. "We are definitely leaving on a high note."
In the girls race, Jordan edged out its biggest rival Belle Plaine for the title. The Jaguars finished with 36 points to finish just ahead of the Tigers 42 points to win the championship.
"We know that Belle Plaine's girls team is the gold standard around this area and we have been striving for years to catch them," Nylander said. "We've beaten them at the state meet the past few years but never been able to beat them at the conference championship. The girls executed their races with near perfection to win the meet."
Mayer Lutheran finished in third place with 65 points. Le Sueur-Henderson was fourth with 89 points and was followed by Tri-City United in fifth (143), Southwest Christian in sixth (164) and Norwood-Young America in seventh (178). Sibley East competed but did not have a full team to count in the final team standings.
The Jaguars top four runners all finished in the top-10 to earn all-conference honors while its fifth runner earned a top-20 finish to earn all-conference honorable mention honors.
Earning the top-10 finishes for Jordan was Basia Babcock, Kendra Krueger, Lily Hyer and Sophie Keiser.
Babcock led the way for the Jaguars by finishing in second place with a time of 19 minutes, 16.31 seconds. Teammate Krueger was right behind her in third place with a time of 19:19.02.
Mayer Lutheran's Addison Hoof won the individual MRC title with a time of 18:57.31.
Lily Hyer and Sophie Keiser were next to cross the finish line for the Jaguars as they finished in sixth and eighth place, respectively. Hyer's time was 20:03.79 while Keiser's was 20:16.74.
Abigail Vizenor earned honorable mention honors with her time of 21:46.61 which put her in 17th place.
Mackenzie Williams earned a top-35 finish with a time of 23:56.45 which put her in 34th place.
Hubmen
For the Jordan boys cross country team, they finished with 50 team points to win the MRC title.
TCU was second with 80 points followed by Belle Plaine in third with 84. Sibley East was fourth (92), followed by NYA (109), SW Christian (131), LSH (174), and Mayer Lutheran (182).
All seven of Jordan's runners finished in top-25 on its way to the title.
Symon Keiser had the top finish for the Hubmen as he finished in third place with a time of 16:29.35.
Belle Plaine's Drew Hastings won the individual title with a time of 16:12.98. TCU's Austin Anthony was second in 16:27.61.
Following Keiser for the Hubmen was Isaac Dold and Kaleb Sharp with seventh and ninth place finishes to earn all-conference honors. Dold finished in 17:17.53 and Sharp in 17:21.68.
Isaac Young was the fourth Hubmen to cross the finish line in 15th place with a time of 17:50.68. Teammate Sam Cromie was right behind Young in 16th place with a time of 17:51.68.
They were followed by Max Ceplecha in 20th place (18:10.88) and Trae Schettl in 24th (18:23.16).
Sections
Both the Hubmen and Jaguars will take that winning momentum into the Class 2A, Section 2 meet on Thursday at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.
This will be the first year that Jordan will compete at the Class 2A level after running at Class A since the program started.
Jordan should be right in the mix as the section is wide open in both the boys and girls race.
None of the teams in either the boys and girls section are ranked and only one individual was ranked in the last poll.
Chanhassen's Nick Scheller, who is currently ranked third in the boys individual rankings, is the only Section 2AA individual in the latest rankings.
"Section 2AA is going to present a strong challenge for both teams," Nylander said. "Marshall is the clear favorite on the girls side. The girls team is in the mix to qualify for state as a team but will have to really perform well as there are about three or four teams that are solid contenders for the seconnd overall team spot. The boys field is going to be a challenge but we are looking to place high. Even if our teams don't qualify, Basia Babcock, Kendra Krueger, and Symon Keiser should all be individual contenders to qualify for state."