Both the Jordan girls and boys cross country teams earned top-10 finishes at the Milaca Mega Meet.
The Mega Meet bills itself as the largest single day cross country meet in the world and both Jordan teams acquitted themselves quite well against a very large field.
The Mega Meet run 18 different races from seventh-grade runners to four different divisions at the varsity level. Jordan ran in the Division 2 race for large schools.
"One thing that I'm really proud of is that we were the smallest team in the entire field and our kids not only didn't back down but they stepped up to the challenge and raced really well," head coach Ben Nylander said.
The meet was held at Stones Throw Golf Course in Milaca on a raining and chilly Saturday.
The Jaguars finished in seventh place out of 23 schools with 165 points. Marshall won the event with 65 points followed by Monticello (111), Fargo North (135), Visitation (147), New Richmond (154), and Waconia (164).
Jordan placed two runners in the top 10 with freshman Basia Babcock and Kendra Krueger leading the way. Babcock finished in third place with a time of 20 minutes, 15.1 seconds and Krueger finished sixth with a time of 20:30.6.
Hutchinson's Isabelle Schmitz was first to cross the finish line in 20:06.5. Anna Lien of Fargo North was second in 20:14.3.
Eighth-grader Lily Hyer was next to finish for Jordan in 26th place with a time of 21:59.9. She was followed by Sophie Keiser in 47th place (22:32.8), Abby Vizenor in 91st (23:55.5), and MacKenzie Williams in 130th (26:13.8).
In the boys race, the Hubmen finished in ninth place out of 24 teams with 253 points. Fargo North was first with 81 followed by River Falls (84), St. Cloud Apollo (104), Cloquet (124), and New Richmond (188).
Senior Symon Keiser earned a top-20 finish by finishing in 18:10.1 which put him in 19th place.
Next for the Hubmen was Kaleb Sharp in 26th place (18:19.1), Isaac Young in 48th (18:50.2), Isaac Dold 79th (19:40.1), Max Ceplecha in 87th (19:43.1) and Sam Cromie in 100th (20:00.6).
"I felt that Milaca was the best that our boys team has raced and one of the best races our girls have had all year despite the very challenging conditions," Nylander said. "Times aren't very reflective of our current ability so it will be fun to get on a legitimate course and see what we can do."
Waconia
The Mega Meet wasn't the only time the Jordan cross country teams competed.
They also ran at the Waconia Run of the Lakes meet last Tuesday at Crown College.
The Hubmen finished in eighth place while the Jaguars only ran four runners so they didn't have a full team.
The Jordan boys finished with 188 points to finish eighth. Buffalo won the meet with 44 points.
Keiser ran a 14:51 to finish in 11th place. He was followed by Sharp in 34th, Young in 39th, Cromie in 45th, Ceplecha in 59th, Alan Zarate in 70th and Dold in 82nd.
The Jaguars top runner was Krueger in sixth place. Hyer finished in 28th, Sophie Keiser in 33rd and Vizenor in 55th place.