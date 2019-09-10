The Jordan cross country teams continued its fast start to the season in its latest meet.
Jordan had several personal best times and also had the best finish they ever had at the Gerry Smith Invitational last Thursday at Montgomery Golf Course.
The Jaguars team placed two runners in the top-five on its way to their highest finish ever at the Gerry Smith Invitational.
Freshman Kendra Krueger and Basia Babcock finished third and fourth in the invitational to help the Jaguars finish in fourth place - the teams best finish at the Gerry Smith Invite.
As team, the Jaguars earned 123 points to finish fourth out of 21 teams. Rochester Century finished in first with 85 points followed by Waconia in second with 86, Belle Plaine in third with 119. Stewartville was fifth with 170 points.
Krueger was the first Jaguar to cross the finish line as she finished in 19 minutes 38.8 seconds to earn a third place finish. Babcock was right behind her in fourth place with a time of 19:45.2.
Waseca freshman Ella Dufault ran away from the field to win the individual title with a time of 18:48.9. She was the only runner to break 19 minutes and the second place runner finished in 19:26.4.
Following Babcock for the Jaguars was seventh-grader Sophie Keiser, who finished in 25th place with a time of 21:37.2. She was followed by Lily Hyer in 39th place (22:24.3), Abby Vizenor in 52nd (22:43.3), Claire Helgerson in 75th (23:50.3) and MacKenzie Williams in 96th place (25:14.2).
As for the Hubmen cross country team, they also earned a top-10 finish in Montgomery.
The Jordan boys finished with 262 points to finish in eighth place out of 26 teams.
St. James Area was the team champions with 64 points. Rochester Century was second with 105 and they were followed by Waseca (120), New Prague (152), Mankato Loyola (165), Waconia (230), and Benilde-St. Margaret's (244).
Jordan senior Symon Keiser ran a personal best time of 16:44.3 to earn a fourth place finish.
Benilde senior Peter Lynch was first with a time of 15:57.9.
Following Keiser for the Hubmen was sophomore Isaac Young in 47th place with a time of 18:15.9. He was followed by Kaleb Sharp in 54th place (18:35.9), Sam Cromie in 66th (18:55.7), Trae Schettle in 91st (19:27.8) and Alan Zarate in 135th place (21:01.5).
Jordan will next compete at the Hutchinson Invite on Thursday, Sept. 12.
This will be the first meet Jordan can test themselves against fellow Class 2A schools.
Also scheduled to compete at Hutchinson are Buffalo, Hutchinson, Mankato East, Mankato West, Marshall, New Prague, Orono, Prior Lake, Waconia, Waseca, Wayzata, and Willmar.