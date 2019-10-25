In its first Class 2A, Section 2 cross country meet, Jordan qualified three individuals for the Class 2A state meet.
Jordan qualified freshman Kendra Krueger and Basia Babcock for the girls state meet and senior Symon Keiser for the boys state meet on Thursday at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.
Those three will run at the Class 2A cross country state meet on Saturday, Nov. 2 at St. Olaf College in Northfield. The girls will run at 10 a.m. and the boys at 11 a.m.
All three Jordan runners qualified for state by being one of the top eight finishers that wasn't on the two qualifying state teams.
Krueger and Babcock finished third and sixth in the girls race, respectively. Krueger finished with a time of 19 minutes, 31.2 seconds while Babcock finished in 19:37.6.
Keiser finished in 10th place with a time of 16:46.2.
As for the Jordan team finishes, the Jaguars finished in sixth place with 143 points while the Hubmen finished in 14th place with 352 points.
Marshall and Chanhassen were the two girls teams that qualified for state with 48 and 103 points, respectively.
Buffalo and Mankato East were the two boys qualifying teams with 62 and 82 points, respectively.