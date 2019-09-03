The Jordan cross country teams opened the 2019 season with a bang.
The Jaguars girls team captured first place at the Bill Glomski Invite in Stewartville while Symon Keiser won the boys race for the Hubmen.
The meet held at Bear Cave Park in Stewartville last Thursday had the Jaguars finish with five runners in the top-31 to capture the team title.
Jordan finished with 70 points to edge out Stewartville's 74 points for first place. Rochester Area Christian Educators was third with 79 followed by Rochester Lourdes in fourth with 104.
The Jaguars had two runners finish in the top-four, two more in the top-17 and another in 31st place.
Freshman Basia Babcock and Kendra Krueger ran side-by-side for most of the race with Babcock finishing in second place with a time of 21 minutes, 5.4 seconds. Krueger was close behind in fourth place with a time of 21:22. Stewartville senior Kailee Malone finished first with a time of 20:40.3.
The other finishers for the Jaguars was Lily Heyer in 16th place with a time of 22:27.6, Sophie Keiser in 17th (22:35.9), Abby Vizenor in 31st (23:59.6) and Mackenzie Williams in 73rd (27:06.2).
In the boys race, Keiser ran a 17:36.2 to run away with the individual title. La Crescent's Jake Bouodreau was second with a time of 17:59.7. Those two were the only runner to break 18 minutes.
Keiser's finish along with four other runners in the top-40 helped the Hubmen finish fifth in the team standings.
The Hubmen finished with 124 points to earn fifth place. La Crescent was first with 47 points followed by Byron (118), RACE (121), and Stewartville (122).
Sophomore Isaac Young was the next Hubmen to finish as he finished in 24th place with a time of 19:32. Teammate Kaleb Sharp was right behind him in 25th place and a time of 19:33. Sam Cromie finished in 36th place (19:54.5) followed by Trae Schettl in 38th (19:57), Max Ceplecha in 53rd (20:24.6) and Alan Zarate in 79th (21:09.9).