The Jordan cross country teams had a very strong showing at their own meet.
The Jordan Invitational was held at the Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course last Tuesday and both the girls and boys teams finished top two in the standings.
The Jaguars won the meet while the Hubmen finished in second place.
"The Jordan meet was a great meet for us," head coach Ben Nylander said. The course was a bit long and it was wet and windy so our times weren't very impressive but I am pleased with the way that we competed. The boys beat some teams that we hadn't beaten all season long which shows a lot of growth."
In the Jaguars win, they placed four runners in the top eight as they won the meet with 39 points. New Prague was second with 51 and Le Sueur-Henderson was third with 92.
This was the second meet that the Jaguars have won in school history, with the first coming earlier this season at Stewartville.
Basia Babcock, Kendra Krueger, Lily Hyer and Sophie Keiser all finished in the top eight for the Jaguars.
Babcock led the way with a time of 20:25.2, which put her in second place. Krueger was next in third place (20:30.5) followed by Hyer in sixth (21:18.6) and Keiser in eighth (21:44.8).
Abby Vizenor earned a top-20 finish with a time of 23:24.5 which put her in 20th place. MacKenzie Williams finished in 25:59.1 for a 43rd place finish.
Hutchinson's Isabelle Schmitz won the meet with a time of 19:49.8.
As for the Hubmen cross country team, they finished with 75 points to finish in second just behind New Prague's 69 points.
The Jordan boys team had all seven runners finish in the top-40 and its top-five scorers finished 31st or better.
Symon Keiser earned a second place finish with a time of 17:28.9 in the meet. Math and Science Academy senior Harris Anderson was first with a time of 17:20.9.
Keiser was followed by Kaleb Sharp in ninth place with a time of 18:10.2. Isaac Dold was next in 15th place in 18:31.8. They were followed by Isaac Young in 18th place (18:33.9), Sam Cromie in 31st (19:19.5), Max Ceplecha in 39th (19:48.8) and Trae Schettle in 40th (19:49.3).