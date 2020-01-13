The Jordan dance team earned two fifth place finishes at the most recent Minnesota River Conference competition.
Jordan finished fifth in both the high kick and jazz competitions last Thursday at Jordan High School.
In the jazz competition, the Jaguars earned 209 out of 500 total points and 14 ranking points to finish in fifth place. Belle Plaine finished in first with 352 total points and three ranking points. Randolph was second, Mayer Lutheran third, Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson fourth and Southwest Christian was sixth.
In the high kick competition, Jordan scored 195 total points and 15 ranking points. Again it was Belle Plaine in first with 355 points and three ranking points.
In the overall MRC standings, Jordan sits in fifth place in both high kick and jazz.
Winter clinic
The Jordan dance team will be holding a Winter Dance Clinic for dancers of all levels for grades K-8 on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Dancers will get the opportunity to learn a routine and perform with the Jordan Jaguar dance team.
The clinic will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon followed by a performance that evening at the Jaguar Winter Dance Show. The show is set to start at 6 p.m. Dancers will need to return back to Jordan Middle School at 5:20 p.m.
All dancers will receive a youth clinic t-shirt to wear for their performance. Kids should wear dance-able clothes, hair pulled back, tennis shoes, and bring water.
Cost is $35 and you can register through Jordan Community Education at https://apm.activecommunities.com/jordance/Home.