Just weeks before the start of the winter dance season and Jordan was sitting without a coach.
No fear, as Shana Dydal stepped in and was named the head coach just before the start of the season and since than its been hard work for her and the Jaguars dance team.
Dydal comes to Jordan with a impressive dance resume and is excited to lead the Jaguars.
She grew up in Kingwood, Texas and danced for the high school drill team. From there she moved on to dance professionally and earned a bachelor's degree in dance from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. She moved to Minnesota in 2012 and worked with Radio Disney were she choreographed the routines for all of there events. Currently, she is a STEM Specialist and PE Teacher at JFK Elementary in Lakeville.
"I am not sure I could say there were any challenges to start," Dydal said. "It was close to the beginning of the season so really it was just a matter of buckling down and getting the season organized and ready to go quickly. Luckily, I had the support of the assistant coach Ashley Jirik. I was able to get things going smoothly with her help. So far, we have just been working hard and preparing for our first meet."
That first meet for the Jaguars will be a Minnesota River Conference competition at Randolph High School next Thursday.
The Jaguars will be jazz competition. The first high kick competition for the Jaguars will be Thursday, Dec. 19 at Tri-City United High School.
In jazz, Jordan will be performing a remix version of "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" by Whitney Houston and in kick they will dance to a remix with a hockey theme.
The Jordan dance team will be led by captains Ally Rasmussen and Avery Peters. Other members of the dance team are Lily Carlson, Karissa Firle, Kyah Gralow, Karly Kirkpatrick, Elysette Ortiz, and Katrina Hanson.
What do you hope to accomplish this season?
"Our hopes and expectations are to have a successful season," Bydal said. "A successful season means that we grow as a team, we grow as individuals, and become stronger dancers."