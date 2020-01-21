The Jordan dance team wrapped up its conference portion of the schedule at the Minnesota River Conference Championships.
The Jaguars finished in fifth place in both high kick and jazz last Tuesday night at the MRC Championships at Belle Plaine High School.
Those finished put Jordan in fifth place in the final MRC dance standings in both high kick and jazz.
Belle Plaine finished first in the high kick and jazz in both the MRC Championships and in the final conference standings. Randolph did the same for second place.
In the final conference standings, Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson finished third in both disciplines and Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran/Norwood-Young America was fourth.
The Jaguars will next compete in the Farmington Invitational on Thursday, Jan. 30 and the Class 2A, Section 2 competition on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Winter Clinic
The Jordan dance team will be holding a Winter Dance Clinic for dancers of all levels for grades K-8 on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Dancers will get the opportunity to learn a routine and perform with the Jordan Jaguar dance team.
The clinic will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon followed by a performance that evening at the Jaguar Winter Dance Show. The show is set to start at 6 p.m. Dancers will need to return back to Jordan Middle School at 5:20 p.m.
All dancers will receive a youth clinic T-shirt to wear for their performance. Kids should wear dance-able clothes, hair pulled back, tennis shoes, and bring water.
Cost is $35 and registration can be completed through Jordan Community Education at https://apm.activecommunities.com/jordance/Home.