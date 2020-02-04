The Jordan dance team wrapped up its season at the Class 2A, Section 2 meet.
Competing for a chance at the state meet, Jordan finished in 10th place in the section jazz competition and in 12th place in the high kick competition on Saturday at Delano High School.
The top three finishers in each competition qualify for the state meet on Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Target Center.
In the jazz competition, Jordan earned 292 total points and 40 ranking points to finish in 10th place.
Mound-Westonka finished in first place with 534 total points and four ranking points. Orono was second with eight ranking points followed by Marshall in third with 14 ranking points.
In the kick competition, Jordan scored 296 points and 46.5 ranking points to finish 12th. Orono, Mound-Westonka and Hutchinson earned the three state bids.
Prior to the section meet, Jordan competed in the Farmington Invitational last Thursday.
Jordan finished in eighth place with 24 ranking points in the jazz competition and in ninth place with 27 ranking points in the high kick competition.
Anoka won the jazz title with three ranking points while Farmington won the high kick title with 4.5 ranking points.