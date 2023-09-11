The Jordan football team is off to a 2-0 start for a sixth consecutive season.
Graham Helgerson accounted for five the Hubmen's first six touchdowns in a 49-7 home victory over Luverne Sept. 8. The sophomore quarterback threw three touchdown passes in the first half and rushed for another score as Jordan led 35-0 at the break.
Luverne is also Section 3AAA foe. Jordan racked up 307 total yards of offense, compared to just 192 for the Cardinals.
Helgerson threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter, connecting with senior Jack Olson on an 18-yard scoring strike and following with a 24-yard touchdown pass to senior Seth Noyes.
Helgerson scored on a 7-yard touchdown for a 21-0 lead for the Hubmen in the second quarter. Noyes got into the end zone again, but this time of defense when intercepted a pass and took it 36 yards for a score.
Helgerson ended the first half with a 16-yard touchdown strike to senior Tim Shnaydruk.
Jordan didn't let up in the third quarter. Junior Mason Adamek added to the offensive onslaught, scoring on a 20-yard run for a 42-0 lead.
Laverne avoided the shutout with a 16-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Sophomores Griffin Dahmen and Elijah Jones also got into the scoring act for the Hubmen when Dahmen connected with Jones on a 44-yard touchdown strike to close out the scoring.
Senior Elijah Hagen had a sack in the win, while Olson also had six tackles to spark the defense.
Jordan won its opener 20-7 at Marshall, so its outscored its first two opponents 69-14.
The Hubmen started 3-0 in 2020, the COVID-19 season that was shortened to just five games. Jordan went 4-1 that year.
The team also started 3-0 in 2019 and started 5-0 in 2018, the last time the program made the state field.
Jordan was in Class 3A that season. It was moved to Class 4A in 2019 where the program spent four seasons before getting moved back down to 3A when the Minnesota State High School League realigned sections for all sports last April.
Albert Lea, Belle Plaine, Fairmont, Tri-City United, Waseca and Worthington are also in Jordan's section this fall.
The Hubmen's next four games against section teams — versus St. Peter Sept. 15, at Albert Lea Sept. 22, versus Waseca Sept. 29 and at Belle Plaine Oct. 6.
Jordan ends the regular season at home to Tri-City United Oct. 18.
Section 3AAA play starts Oct. 24 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are Oct. 28, while title game is Nov. 3. Fairmont won the section last year.