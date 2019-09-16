Jordan resident and driver Scott Parrot and co-driver Ian Holmes of Lester Prairie earned a sixth place finish in the Regional division and second place in their class at the the Ojibwe Forests Rally in Detroit Lakes, Minn, competing in their Chevrolet S10, the “Rallytruck."
The two-day event took place on the forest roads of the Paul Bunyan State Forest as well as those surrounding the Itasca State Park.
Rally is a motorsport where the driver and co-driver race down closed dirt roads, one car at a time, as fast as they can. The cars race against the clock and not head-to-head. These racing sections are called Special Stages and are closed to all non-rally traffic. They will be anywhere from 5 to 15 miles or more. The teams are timed and the fastest accumulated time over the 17 special stages is the winner.
Parrot and Holmes pushed eventual winners Paul Johansen and Susi Little of Lakeville hard until they entered a tight corner a little too fast, and found themselves sandwiched between a couple of trees. Luckily they managed to quickly extricate themselves from this situation and carry on to the finish, where they were rewarded by standing on the second step of the finishing podium.
Parrot and Holmes have only been competing together for a year but in their last four events have finished no lower than third.
The Ojibwe Forests Rally saw the end of their season but this string of successes has them looking forward to next year in what is one of the most distinctive and popular vehicles in the American Rally Association championship.