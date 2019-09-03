The Joe Voss Memorial Pro Haulers night did not disappoint fans as there was some great close racing throughout the night.
In the B&B Racing IMCA Stock Car race three different drivers led the race at different times.
The first leader was Rick Mees of Eagle Lake as he started on the front row with Chad Schroeder of Belle Plaine next to him. A caution came out on lap 3 when Dan Mackenthun from Hamburg and Matt Speckman of Sleepy Eye got flat tires and went in and got them fixed coming back out.
When the race restarted, Dean Cornelius who was in the second row of the delaware start was able to get around Schroeder and take the lead and that is where he stayed as the race went caution free the rest of the race and once he got into lapped traffic he had clear sailing the rest of the 30 lap race to win the $1,000 pay check.
Schroeder maintained his second spot with Tim Pessek of Hutchinson holding off Shaun Bruns of Danube for the third and fourth position.
The top 10 drivers in the feature then relined up inverted for the Tough Guy Challenge for a 10-lap shootout with $500 to the winner and that race was just as exciting with fast very close competition.
Matt Schauer of Arlington started in the front and held on to the front as the last place cars left the track every lap.
As the checkered flag came out, Schauer was still the leader but Dave Moriarty from Jordan got underneath him coming out of turn No. 4 and was able to finish in the first spot with only a half a car length between them.
Ryan Bjerkeset from St. Peter and Chad Porter from Madison Lake who started sixth and seventh in the race were the front runners throughout the race with Porter taking over the front spot on lap six and pulling away from Bjerkeset to win the race as cars droppped out of the event with mechanical problems.
Jed Trebelhorn of Winthrop broke Cory Probst of Brewster winning streak in the Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby feature as he took the lead from Nate Manderfield of Mankato on the eighth lap and remained the front runner for the last four laps to win. On the final lap, Manderfield got too high in turn No. 4 and fell back which enabled Probst to get by him and Joe Regnar of Winthrop also for a fun finish to the race.
Alex Dostal of Glencoe was once again victorious in the Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact feature as he took the lead on lap five from Broc Braunworth of Plato and worked through lapped traffic to win the race.
With one lap to go, the 81d of Justin Dose and Dylan Braunworth of Plato got together in turn #2 which ended with both of them going into the pit area.
Bryan Apitz of New Ulm found victory lane once again in the Lisa Valiant Agency Outlaw Hobby feature leading the entire 15 laps ahead of Arlington's Dakota Robinson. On lap three a yellow came out for the 32 of Jason Baune from Hutchinson for stalling on the backstretch and going into the pit area. The following lap the 39 of Mike Vogt from New Auburn got a yellow flag by stalling on the track. After that, the race was caution free with Apitz and Robinson battling back and forth and Apitz finishing first. Robinson took 2nd and Brad Schnepf of Waseca took 3rd.