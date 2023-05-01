Marthalee Reveland

Junior Marthalee Reveland makes a diving attempt at third base in Jordan's 2-1 home win versus New Prague April 17.

 Photo by Bill Piotrowski

The Jordan softball team followed its second win of the season with five straight defeats.

The Jaguars earned a 2-1 home win over New Prague April 17 with junior Jade Thach providing the heroics with a solo homer and an RBI single. Eighth grader Kacie Schroeder tossed a complete game, allowing two hits and one run with three strikeouts.

