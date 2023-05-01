The Jordan softball team followed its second win of the season with five straight defeats.
The Jaguars earned a 2-1 home win over New Prague April 17 with junior Jade Thach providing the heroics with a solo homer and an RBI single. Eighth grader Kacie Schroeder tossed a complete game, allowing two hits and one run with three strikeouts.
But Jordan followed with 12-1 home loss to Mankato West in a battle of Section 2AAA foes April 24, and then dropped three straight Wright County East Conference play, including a 20-10 loss at Mound Westonka April 25.
The Jaguars also lost a doubleheader at home Holy Family April 27, falling 10-4 and 6-4, respectively.
Jordan (2-7 overall, 0-5 in league play) is 2-1 against Section 2AAA teams with its win over New Prague, as well as beating Worthington. The playoffs are not far off.
The Jaguars are scheduled to end the regular season at home versus Belle Plaine May 19. The first round of the playoffs will start May 23 with the title game June 1 at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Jordan went 1-2 in the playoffs last year and had a 3-2 record in the Section 1AAA tournament in 2021.
In the win over New Prague, Thach had two of Jordan's three hits. Ninth grader London Kraml doubled and scored a run for the Jaguars.
In the doubleheader, Jordan led 4-2 in the second game, but gave four runs to the Fire in the sixth inning. Senior Abi Johnson took the loss while tossing a complete game, allowing six runs (one earned) and striking out four.
Thach powered the offense going 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs. Kraml was 2 for 4 with two runs scored, while eighth grader Lilli Lynch also had an RBI.
In the first game, the Fire led 4-3 after three innings and jumped out to a 10-4 lead after five complete. Eighth grader Brooke Wacker took the loss in a complete game, giving up eight earned runs with six strikeouts.
Kraml had a solo homer for the Jaguars, finishing 2 for 4. Thach doubled and scored a run, while junior Marthalee Reveland finished 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored.
Johnson and junior Sophia Snapko each drove in one run.
Against Mound Westonka, Jordan led 9-4 after three innings, before the White Hawks came back scoring nine times in the bottom of the sixth inning to win the game by 10-run rule.
Ninth grader Carly Johnson had a double and three RBIs for the Jaguars, while Kraml finished 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Thach also doubled twice, going 2 for 3 with two run scored.
Schroeder doubled and drove in a run, while Abi Johnson was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Wacker had a hit and an RBI.
Abi Johnson took the loss, working five innings and allowing 11 runs with two strikeouts. Schroeder pitched two-thirds of an inning, giving up six earned runs.
Caswell Park is also home to the state tourney, which is set for June 8-9. The last time Jordan made the state field was in 1981 when there were only two classes.
Softball went to three classes in 2000 and to four classes in 2016. Jordan won the Class A state title in 1980 and was the runner-up in 1979.